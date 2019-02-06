Build the Holy Temple: The central theme of Jewish life

Why are there two months of Adar this year? Understanding the Jewish leap year.

This week's episode of Temple Talk was recorded on the first day of the new month of Adar I.

Our hosts welcome the new month and engage in a lively and informative discussion on the phenomenon of the Jewish Leap Year and its relevance for us today. Why are there two months of Adar, anyway?

Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman also share moving and motivational insights into this week's Torah portion of Terumah and the central, far-reaching mitzvah to build the Holy Temple, a positive commandment applicable in every generation.