Is the identity of The People of The Book and The Covenant in jeopardy as the nations gather together against Israel?
Your making aliyah (immigrating to Israel) is vital in this equation.
|
The Jewish, Israeli, Zionist identity in question
Will fear of world opinion, being hated and attacked, prevent Jews from making Aliyah?
Aliyah to Israel
iStock
Is the identity of The People of The Book and The Covenant in jeopardy as the nations gather together against Israel?
Your making aliyah (immigrating to Israel) is vital in this equation.
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top