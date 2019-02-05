Voting in Likud primaries concludes

58 percent of eligible voters took part in Likud primaries. Campaign room in Ramat Gan beginning to receive results.

The polls in the primaries for the Likud list for the 21st Knesset were closed on Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. at the conclusion of 12 hours of voting.

69,719 Likud members voted in the primaries, making up 58 percent of those eligible to vote.

The results of the primaries are starting to be received by the campaign room set up by the Likud administration in Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan.

Voters were asked to mark 12 candidates on the voting ballot for the national list, as well as to mark five candidates in the various districts of the party.

In addition, there was a vote on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's request to allow him to reserve three spots for candidates of his choosing the 21st, 28th and 36th spot on the party's Knesset list.

The primaries took place in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Prime Minister Netanyahu and former minister Gideon Sa'ar, who ran for office on the national list.

At a joint press conference held by Prime Minister Netanyahu with the Austrian president, he was asked about the accusations he recently made about Sa'ar and made it clear that he stands behind them.

"I do not take back even one syllable from what I said about Gideon Sa'ar," Netanyahu said in response to Sa'ar's claims that Netanyahu was making up stories about him.

"I have one request of the Likud members - go vote, and also vote on my proposal to reserve spots, in case we need them," added the prime minister.