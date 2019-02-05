Does the UN hate Israel? Arutz Sheva meets visiting ambassadors

Ambassadors on last stop in Israel: 'It's very good for all my colleagues to understand the intricacies of Israel with its neighbors.'

The delegation of forty UN Ambassadors organized and led by Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon expressed reactions after their fact-finding mission that ranged from guarded to open support for Israel and willingness to bring their findings from the trip to their respective governments.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva at their last stop in Israel, Tel Aviv, where they are being exposed to Israeli start-up activity, the ambassadors grappled with the question whether the United Nations harbors a visceral hatred of Israel.

Samoa's Ambassador the the United Nations Feturi Elisaia said, "I wouldn't go as far as saying that because don't forget that Israel has a very dedicated circle of friends, they may not vote with Israel all the time, but I think behind that there is a lot of support, and just by looking at the number of ambassadors who are visiting, I think it does give you an indication that there is a level of support for Israel."

Slovenia's Ambassador Darja Bavdaž Kuret said "We in the United Nations are dealing with a lot of issues, however this is one issue tat creates a lot of controversy. In order to decide about the very important issues, it's important that ambassadors know what the situation is on the ground."

Papua New Guinea Ambassador Max Hufanen Rai said "It's very good for all my colleagues to understand the intricacies of Israel with its neighbors."