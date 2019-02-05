Conference of European Rabbis welcomes Trump appointment

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt: 'Given global climate of rising anti-Semitism, far-right extremism, role as important as it's ever been.'

In response to President Trump’s appointment of Elan Carr as the next US State Department’s envoy for anti-Semitism, Conference of European Rabbis President Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt has made the following statement:

"The Conference of European Rabbis welcomes President Trump’s appointment of a new US State Department envoy for anti-Semitism, Elan Carr. Given the global climate of rising anti-Semitism and far-right extremism, this role is as important as it has ever been and we are pleased that it has been filled. Mr. Carr’s appointment will allow the US to once again set standards in the fight against the alarming upsurge in anti-Semitic sentiment.

"The Conference of European Rabbis will provide support, where necessary, in our combined efforts to fight rising anti-Semitism internationally," Rabbi Goldschmidt said.

Carr, 50, is a US Army veteran who served in Iraq and a former president of the Jewish fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi.