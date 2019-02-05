Professor at Gaza Sharia school: 'Our enemies were more clever than us. Unfortunately, they understood Islam better than we did.'

Professor Maher Al-Susi, who teaches at the Islamic University of Gaza's shari'a school, said during a January 4, 2019 broadcast on I (Lebanon) that it is a problem that Muslim intellectuals are accepting secular Western ideas such as separation of religion and state, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said this is why people have started talking about "political Islam" and that these "mistaken ideas" have been exploited to make the Israeli-Palestinian conflict appear to be a political conflict rather than an ideological one.

He said: "The purpose of this was to remove faith and religion from the conflict. Our enemies were more clever than us. Unfortunately, they understood Islam better than we did."