Netanyahu to meet Putin in Moscow

First official meeting to be held between Israeli PM and Russian president since downing of Russian plane over Syria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will visit Moscow in two weeks to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit will be the first official meeting between the two leaders since a Russian aircraft was accidentally shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles following an Israeli airstrike in Syria in September, 2018, killing all 15 personnel aboard.

Russia publicly held Israel responsible for the incident. The Russian defense ministry accused Israel of failing to properly update the Russian army on the expected attack. The Russians later claimed that the Israeli Air Force had used the Russian aircraft as a shield against the Syrian missiles.

The Prime Minister that one of the main purposes of his meeting with Putin would be to work together to prevent Iran's military entrenchment in Syria.

"It's very important that we continue to prevent Iran from entrenching in Syria," Neyanyahu said. "In many way, we've blocked that advance, but we're committed to continuously blocking it, continuously blocking Iran from creating another war-front against right right here opposite the Golan Heights. This is one of the main subjects that I'll be discussing with President Putin."