Gabi Ashkenazi: I will decide in the coming days

Left-wing activists demonstrated Tuesday morning outside the home of former iDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, calling on him to act to unite the ranks of the center-left parties.



Ashkenazi went out to the activists and congratulated them, saying that "Unification is what needs to be done. This has always been true, and certainly now. I hope we will be bearers of good news.”

Ashkenazi concluded with a statement about his personal path. "I will decide really within a few days, you know until when you can decide. I’m working on it, that’s what I’m doing.”



In recent months, Ashkenazi's name has come up as someone who wants to enter politics, but until now it has not been clear what political platform he will choose. Almost all the parties have proposed to the former chief of staff to join them, and it is estimated that he will join Lapid or Benny Gantz.