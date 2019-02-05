Arson suspected after 10 killed in Paris fire

10 people were killed, dozens more injured, after fire broke out in Paris apartment building.One suspect arrested.

At least 10 people were killed and roughly 40 more injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Central Paris early Tuesday morning.

The fire began at around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, inside a building on Rue Erlanger, in the 16th arrondissement of Paris.

Local authorities say the fire spread through the top two stories of the eight-story building, trapping residents who had no warning as the blaze tore through their apartments.

Ten people have been confirmed dead in the blaze, though fire department spokesman Clement Cognon said that number may rise.

Thirty-seven people have been reported as injured in the blaze, including six firefighters.

Firefighters say the top two stories of the building are at risk of collapsing.

Fifty people were rescued from the building by firefighters.

"We had to carry out many [residents], including some people who had taken refuge on the roofs," Cognon said, according to CNN.

Investigators reported that the fire appears to have been sparked deliberately.

Police arrested one 40-year-old woman, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said.

The suspect reportedly has a history of psychological problems.