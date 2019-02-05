Germania airline goes bankrupt

Berlin-based airline files for bankruptcy, announcing cancellation of all its flights, including those to and from Israel.

Berlin’s Germania airline has gone bankrupt, announcing on Tuesday the cancellation of all its flights, including those to and from Israel.



The low-cost airline provided routes to some 140 destinations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and offered full-service flights including food and baggage. The 37-aircraft airline flew around 4 million passengers a year.

"Unfortunately, we ultimately failed to successfully complete our financing efforts to meet short-term liquidity needs," managing director Karsten Balke said in a statement.

"We very much regret that, as a consequence, we had no choice but to file for bankruptcy."

Germania airlines entered the Israeli air market in March 2015 with the opening of a route from Ben Gurion Airport to Hamburg. Later, routes were opened from Ben Gurion Airport to Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Berlin.