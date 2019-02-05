Arab League to Europe: Recognize 'Palestine'

Arab League Secretary-General calls on countries in Europe to recognize the state of "Palestine" within the pre-1967 borders.

The Arab League on Monday called on countries in Europe to recognize the state of "Palestine" within the pre-1967 borders and with its capital in eastern Jerusalem.

Speaking at a meeting of ministers from Arab and European countries, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit praised Europe for its humanitarian and financial assistance to the Palestinian Arabs through UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

Referring to Syria, Aboul Gheit said that a political solution in accordance with UN resolutions was the only way out of the crisis in Syria.

He expressed support for the legitimate Yemeni government and concern for the impasse in Libya. In this context, Aboul Gheit urged European countries to work together to deal with common challenges such as terrorism and illegal immigration.

Several European countries have in recent years recognized the state of “Palestine”, but these were symbolic moves that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas has been trying to bypass the US efforts to broker peace with Israel by convincing other countries to recognize “Palestine”.

He urged the EU last year to "swiftly" grant official recognition to the “state of Palestine” in response to US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.