Fatah claims Israel 'executed' terrorist

The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday rejected the Israeli account of the circumstances surrounding the killing of a Palestinian Arab man near Jenin.

The man in question is one of two terrorists who were eliminated by IDF soldiers after they hurled explosive devices at the troops.

A statement issued by Fatah said that the Israeli account was a version that was prepared in advance to justify its "executions on the ground", of which the last victim was a young Palestinian man from Jenin.

According to Fatah, Israel carries out executions on the ground based on a decision and encouragement from the political echelon.

Osama al-Qawasmeh, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, claimed that “Israeli crimes” and bloodshed of Palestinians will intensify as the date of the Israeli election approaches.

The Fatah movement stressed that "the blood of the shaheeds has not been spilled in vain and will strengthen our attachment to Jerusalem and the land and the continuation of the fight for freedom and independence."