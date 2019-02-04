Jewish Home Party head Rabbi Rafi Peretz spoke on Monday evening at the convention of the party's central committee for the first time after being elected to lead Jewish Home in the elections to the 21st Knesset.

"Good evening for my home, for our home; a good evening for the Jewish Home," Rabbi Peretz began his speech, "My home has faith in the people of Israel, in the Torah of Israel, and faith in the Land of Israel. Walk with your head up and proud. Our home is stable and shining light on its inhabitants.

"Some people go into the house, use it and go. They haven't been able to stand up to the noble character of this home and they're mistaken about it and about us and about me. Anyone who walked away from our home missed out big time," Peretz said.

"I entered the cockpit modestly, strapped on the seat belt and soon we all take off. All religious Zionism is taking off. We'll fly together and the sky is the limit. I call on all members of religious Zionism - we have a home, we're going back home. We're all one family. There are different shades and opinions, but we have one home. It's a stronghold and fortress. The future of the entire right depends on this home and it depends only on us.

"We'll turn the ideals into a way of life. This is the banner of religious Zionism. Religious Zionism says 'Here I am' in everything. Society, the economy, and the army. This is our way. When we're called, we come. I say to all the people of Israel - Here I am."

On the possibility of a joint run with the National Union, Peretz said, "I'm in favor of unification, I say to Betzalel's friends - we'll go together, but there's only one Jewish Home."

Rabbi Peretz also referred to criticism voiced by the family of Hadar Goldin, "I left a task of returning the boys home - the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul did not return, and the Jewish Home and I personally promise to bring them back. This is the heart of mutual responsibility."





