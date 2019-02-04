Two terrorists killed after attack on IDF soldiers near Jenin

IDF soldiers eliminate Arab terrorists following bomb attack near Jenin, in Samaria.

Israeli security forces eliminated two Palestinian Arab terrorists in Samaria Monday evening, after the terrorists hurled explosive devices at the Israeli personnel.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed Monday night that two Arab terrorists attacked an Israeli army unit near the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin in northern Samaria.

The spokesperson said the two terrorists threw bombs at the IDF unit, but were neutralized during the attack.

Hospital officials in Jenin identified one of the two terrorists as 20-year-old Abdallah Abu Talib.

No Israeli personnel were injured in the attack.

“A short while ago, two assailants hurled an explosive device near the Jalamah Crossing, north of Jenin. In response, IDF troops fired towards the suspects. No IDF injuries were reported.”

Earlier on Monday, the commander of the IDF’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, ordered that the home of a Hamas terrorist responsible for two deadly shooting attacks be demolished.

The terrorist in question, Asem Barghouti, was responsible for a shooting attack in December outside of the Israeli town of Ofra in Samaria which left seven wounded and killed an unborn child, Amiad Yisrael Ish-Ran, who was born prematurely as a result of the attack.

Days later, Barghouti shot and killed two Israeli soldiers at Givat Assaf junction north of Jerusalem, and wounded two more Israelis.