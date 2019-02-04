Protests against Israel Philharmonic Orchestra at Carnegie Hall

Anti-Israel protesters gather outside of Carnegie Hall during Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's performance, part of week-long US tour.

Dozens of protesters got the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s week-long tour of the United States off on a sour note.

The demonstrators from Adalah-NY, the New York Campaign for the Boycott of Israel, carried signs and chanted outside of Carnegie Hall in New York during a fundraising brunch on Sunday that was followed by a performance.

The signs read “BDS,” “Whitewash Apartheid Orchestra” and “Israel fiddles while Palestine burns.”

The orchestra is in the United States to play concerts in New York, Florida and Michigan.