State Prosecutor's Office pushing to convict Sara Netanyahu

State Prosecutor rejects mediator's proposal, demands criminal conviction against wife of Prime Minister; for now mediation to continue.

The State Prosecutor's Office announced this evening it is refusing the mediator's offer in the Residence Case and is demanding criminal conviction against the wife of the Prime Minister, Sara Netanyahu.

An additional hearing was held by representatives of the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office, who is handling the case, and mediator Justice Mordechai Kaduri.

According to the report on News 12, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office disagree on the refusal. While the State Prosecutor's Office demands that the Prime Minister's wife admit and be convicted of a criminal offense, the Attorney General hopes to end the case with mediation and not hold a protracted court case.

Mandelblit instructed the State Prosecutor's Office to hold mediation in order to avoid reaching court. The mediator suggested the Prime Minister's wife confess to a criminal offense that would lead to a conviction or give back a half-million shekels in return for closing the criminal case against her.