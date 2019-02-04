Iranian commander threatens to annihilate Israel

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander Hossein Salami said on Channel 2 TV (Iran) on February 2, 2019 that Iran has the experience and technological ability necessary to expand the stealth capabilities, destructive capacity, and range of its missile force, and that it hasn't done so only because of strategic considerations, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Explaining that Iran's current defense strategy is one of deterrence and that this strategy is not fixed, Salami said that any desire on the part of Europe or other countries to disarm Iran of its missiles might give Iran no choice but to make a "strategic leap".

He said: "Let no one negotiate with us, recommend anything to us, or request anything from us" with regard to Iran's missile program.

Salami added that the Islamic Revolution has inspired and given confidence to other military powers in the Middle East and that it has connected them to Iran in terms of policy, strategy, and security. He also said that Iran's influence in the region is a matter of faith because the people and Iran share a conviction regarding a spirit of Jihad and of revolution against the tyrannical rule of the Zionists, the Americans, the terrorists, and the takfiris.

In addition, Salami threatened Israel, saying it is "vulnerable and bringing itself closer to death". He said: "If Israel makes a mistake that sparks a new war, they can rest assured that this will bring about their elimination… They will be annihilated before the Americans get here. They should look for cemeteries outside of occupied Palestine."