'State of all its bureaucrats'

Journalist Caroline Glick, who joined the New Right party, criticized Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber's ruling that a new vote must be held to establish a medical school in Ariel.

"It's outrageous on so many levels at once that it is truly mind-blowing," Glick said, claiming Zilber is in a conflict of interest because she is a lecturer at Tel Aviv University, a rival of Ariel University.

"Not only is Dina Zilber, a lecturer at Tel Aviv University - a rival of Ariel University - in a conflict of interests. It's not only that it's a distortion of democracy that an uneducated bureaucracy prevents education for Israeli citizens. It's also that we suffer from a shortage of doctors and canceling the decision will exacerbate it," Glick added.

Flash 90 Dina Zilber

Under the guidance of Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber and Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri, the Planning and Budgeting Committee of the Council for Higher Education will have to make a decision in less than a week regarding establishing a medical school at Ariel University in Samaria.

The reason for calling a revote was concern about conflicts of interest between the Council for Higher Education and the Planning and Budgeting Committee member Dr. Rivka Vadamni in decisions regarding establishing a medical school at Ariel University. Vadamni, who supported establishing the medical school, worked in parallel with the aim of being appointed as a faculty member (professor) at Ariel University.