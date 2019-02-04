IDF officer and soldier injured in Jordan Valley accident

An officer and an enlisted man were injured this afternoon in an accident between a private car and a bus on Road 578 near the entrance to the settlement of Roi in the Jordan Valley.

The officer and soldier were trapped inside the vehicle they were traveling in, and were extracted from it by a Judea and Samaria district fire brigade team summoned to the scene.

The MDA team called to the scene gave first aid to the officer in moderate condition and the soldier whose condition was defined as light and evacuated them in an MDA helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The other passengers were checked by MDA teams and did not need to be evacuated to the hospital.

"An IDF officer was moderately injured and a soldier lightly injured during routing activity in the Jordan Valley. The injured were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment," the IDF Spokesman's office said.