IDF to demolish home of terrorist behind deadly shooting attacks

On Sunday, the commander of the IDF’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan signed a demolition warrant for the former residence of the terrorist Asem Barghouti, a Hamas terrorist responsible for a pair of deadly shooting attacks on Israelis north of the capital.

The warrant was signed after the appeal brought by the terrorist's family against the demolition was rejected.

Furthermore, a notice was delivered to the family of the terrorist Salih Barghouti, through their lawyer, regarding the IDF's intention to demolish the apartment where he lived. The family now has the opportunity to file an appeal against the demolition.

The two terrorists carried out a shooting attack at a bus stop near the entrance to the Israeli town of Ofra, north of Jerusalem, on 9th December 2018 during which the infant Amiad Israel Ish-Ran was murdered and 7 others were wounded.

In addition, the terrorist Asem Barghouti carried out a second shooting attack near the Israeli town of Givat Assaf, north of Jerusalem, on 13th December 2018 during which two IDF soldiers were killed, including Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor-Yosef and Sergeant Yosef Cohen.

Two others were wounded in the terror attack.