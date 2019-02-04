Watch: RAFAEL Spike missile launch test

Rafael unveiled new video footage from the Tammuz 5 missile test.

The rockets were fired at a range of over 25 kilometers (9.3 miles) from a newly launched light-weight launcher (which features a total of 8 missiles) that can be mounted on light SUVs.

In the experiment, the launcher was installed on a TOMCAR light vehicle. Due to its light weight and small size, it is possible to fly the launch vehicle and land it deep in enemy territory.

Zvi M, the head of the Exact Tactical Weapon Systems Administration at Rafael, referred to the experiment, noting that it is a system that will provide the ground forces with a high-precision, long-range shooting capability against mobile and stationary targets, independent of GPS.

"Rafael continues to develop capabilities and systems at the edge of technology, which provide the maneuverability and precision of the forces in different combat environments, and advantage over the enemy," stressed M..

Rafael's SPIKE NLOS missile is part of the Spike missile family - accurate and accurate electro-optical missiles for ranges of up to 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) that can be fired from a variety of sources on land, air and sea, and allow for the destruction of a wide range of targets, including hidden targets, without a line of sight.

In the experiment, a number of missiles were fired at different ranges, at different attack angles, according to the scenario and target type. The Spike missile family has already been sold to 31 armies, including the IDF, and some 30,000 missiles have been delivered to date.