Indictment hearing for Netzach Yehuda soldiers

5 Netzach Yehuda soldiers stand accused of beating Arabs suspected in helping the terrorist who murdered their friends

Documenting the capture of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Givat Assa

The trial of five soldiers of the Netzach Yehuda Battalion began today at the military court in Jaffa. The solders are accused of beating Arab detainees held on suspicion of assisting the terrorist who carried out the attack at the Givat Assaf junction.

Two fellow soldiers of the accused soldiers were murdered in the attack.

The soldiers had allegedly beat the suspects who has assisted the in the attack at the junction.

At the start of the indictment hearing, the defense attorneys announced that they were denying the indictment saying, “reflecting a lack of basic understanding on the part of the system regarding the overall circumstances of the incident.”

According to the attorneys, the indictment, “does not take into account the circumstances of the case, the difficulties in the investigation and the conduct of the army in the circumstances of sending that specific company for detention [of the suspects]. And these are things explicitly revealed by commanders in the battalion.”

At the end of the indictment hearing the judge suggested that the two sides seek mediation because of the complex situation the soldiers faced.