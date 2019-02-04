Goldin family slams new Jewish Home leader

Mother of soldier held by Hama years says former IDF Chief Rabbi Rafi Peretz said he would work to return her son 'then disappeared.'

Dr. Leah Goldin, the mother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas for four and a half years, attacked former IDF Chief Rabbi Brigadier General (Res.) Rafi Peretz, who was appointed chairman of the Jewish Home Party yesterday.

Goldin said that Rabbi Peretz was the one who came to the family's home to give them the terrible news that their son had been killed in action. "Today, four and a half years ago, the chief military rabbi, Rafi Peretz, came to our house to bring the news about Hadar. He said he was willing to bring Hadar to Israel and disappeared," she told News 2.

"There are three questions for the head of the chosen Jewish Home, Rabbi Rafi Peretz," added Goldin. "How did he abandon him then, what did he do for four and a half years, and how will he return him?"