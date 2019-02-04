Government to reduce tax funds to PA over terror financing

The cabinet is expected to approve a significant cut in the amount of tax revenues that Israel will turn over to the Palestinian Authority in the coming two weeks, in response to the PA's continued payments to terrorists, Yisrael Hayom reported.

According to the report, the offset will be made in accordance with a law passed by MKs Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) and Avi Dichter (Likud) last summer, which requires the Defense Ministry to present to the cabinet data on the scope of terror salaries and the finance minister to reduce by that amount the tax revenues that Israel collects for the PA.

In recent weeks. the Defense Ministry has been working on data collection to find out the exact amounts the PA is paying to those who murdered Jews. According to the mechanism set forth in the law, after the report summarizing the phenomenon is presented, the offset will be carried out.

MK Stern, one of the initiators of the law, welcomed its implementation. "I have no doubt that the law will reduce terror and harm Israelis, who would otherwise have joined the cycle of painful bereavement. The main questions I have come across since the passing of the law are how no one has thought of it before, and how have we come to terms with this hallucinatory reality for so many years? "

"I hope that the prime minister will not delay implementation of the law and that the tremendous effort I invested with my colleague MK Avi Dichter to advance the law was not lost," he added