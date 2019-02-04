MK Hazan attacks Netanyahu's associates

The atmosphere within the Likud continues to heat up as reports of 'liquidation lists' of candidates to be removed from the Likud's Knesset list emerged ahead of the party's primaries tomorrow.

MK Oren Hazan, in an interview with Morning News on Channel 12, reported that he found himself outside the Prime Minister's recommended list.

"When you are second after the prime minister in media exposure and on social networks, the list of recommendations becomes irrelevant," Hazan said.

However, Hazan pointed an accusing finger at the prime minister's associates, who he claims are behind the list: "The story of the lists is much more complex and severe."

"It's just like all sorts of stakeholders, associates of the Prime Minister, the 'Council of Ahipotal' who behaved like the Soviet Union during the Submarine Affair. They behaved like a criminal family and touched on public funds. The prime minister did not know and was not involved, as in the case of the lists," he said.