Watch: Austrian president visits the Western Wall Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen puts his wish in the Western Wall 'that I hope will come true one day for Jews and Austrians.' Arutz Sheva Staff,

Western Wall Heritage Foundation Austrian President at the Western Wall Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen visited the Western Wall on Sunday evening. Van der Bellen said that it was both "exciting" and mystical" to be at the ancient structure. "I do hope that my wish and prayer which I put into the wall here will come true one day. Not tomorrow, probably. Not in five years, maybe, but one day, that I wish for the Jewish people here, for everybody in Jerusalem, and also for us Austrians."

