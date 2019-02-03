UN ambassadors see how small Israel is - from above

“When the ambassadors go back to New York, they will be able to speak about what they saw here.”

As Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon hosts a delegation of UN ambassadors in Israel, he spoke with Arutz Sheva ahead of an aerial tour of Israel and the Hezbollah terror tunnels in the north. He said such a tour was the best way to explain to the ambassadors the challenges that Israel faces.

“When the ambassadors go back to New York, they will be able to speak about what they saw here,” Danon explained.

Earlier Sunday, President Rivlin welcomed the ambassadors at his residence.

“The UN is the most important international forum for us and for the world, said the president, noting, “some UN bodies take unfair decisions about Israel. Double standards and discrimination must not detract from the UN’s important work.” “Change is in your hands,” the president emphasized. “Please ensure that our good bilateral relations are also how you relate to Israel at the UN.”





