Trump 'recruited' to Likud-Netanyahu campaign

A new Likud campaign ad seen on Israeli streets emphasizes Netanyahu's relationship with Donald Trump. The ad show Trump and Netanyahu shaking hands under the caption, "Netanyahu: A different league."

President Trump on Netanyahu's campaign sign Courtesy of the Likud party

This is not the first time Netanyahu has "recruited" Trump for his campaign. A recent ad showed Trump announcing the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem following a clip of Netanyahu saying, "The US embassy needs to be here, in Jerusalem.”

Even before Trump was president, a Likud activist produced a Trump endorsement video for Netanyahu prior to the 2013 Knesset election.