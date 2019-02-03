Arab MKs meet Erdogan

A delegation of Knesset members and representatives of the Arab Ra’am and Ta’al parties met in Istanbul on Saturday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The delegation included MKs Ahmed Tibi, Masud Ganaim, Talab Abu Arar and former MK Osama Saadi.

The delegation was joined by the head of the Daburiyya Local Council, Zuhair Yosef, and Sheikh Kamal Rayan, head of the Islamic al-Aqsa Association.

The meeting dealt with the arrest and detention of three Israeli Arabs who came to Turkey for a kidney transplant. According to local law, a kidney must not be received from a non-first-degree donor.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Erdogan ordered the release of one of the three Israelis and agreed to cancel the proceedings against the other two.