Netanyahu's letter to the Likud Party

PM asks Likud members to allow him to reserve 3 seats in the party's Knesset list 'to increase our chances of winning the elections.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday sent a letter to Likud officials asking them to support his request for three places to be reserved on the party's Knesset list.

Netanyahu, who previously asked for only the 21st seat on the list, is now asking for the 28th and 36th places on the list as well.

The prime minister's proposal will be presented to three low-ranking Likud members on Tuesday.

In his letter to Likud officials, Netanyahu said: "I am convinced that this is necessary in order to increase our chances of winning the elections."

"Dear Likud members, we are facing a difficult campaign. The left and the media are making tremendous efforts to overthrow the Likud government, and we must prepare accordingly," Netanyahu wrote. "In the previous elections you allowed me to place two candidates on the Likud list in places 11 and 23."

"In view of the expected left-wing connections in order to topple the Likud government, I ask you to approve for me this time the placing on the Likud list three candidates in places 21, 28 and 36. I am convinced that this is necessary in order to increase our chances of winning the elections."