Joe's path: From Chabad to the haredi Paratroopers

Joe Brikman serves in the haredi Paratrooper battalion. In a personal interview, he talks openly about childhood abuse, and joining the IDF.

Chetz, the Haredi program in IDF paratroopers is a continuation of the Nahal Haredi program founded a few years ago by Los Angeles businessman David Hager in order to integrate young haredi men into the Israel Defense Force, into the mission of defending the Land of Israel.

Nahal Haredi started with a few dozen soldiers, but today includes thousands.

One of the main battalions of Nahal Haredi is Netzach Yehuda, which operates in Judea and Samaria and takes part in combat and operative missions