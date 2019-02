The hikers described a "massive" rock attack against them at the Aner springs in Samaria's Gush Talmonim.

A group of Arabs attacked Jewish hikers at the Aner springs in Samaria's Gush Talmonim Saturday. The hikers described a "massive" rock attack against them.

A military force arrived at the scene and arrested one of the Arabs. The soldiers used means of riot control to disperse the rest of the Arabs.