Zarif: Deals with US not worth the ink

Iranian Foreign Minister mocks US after it suspends Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday mocked the United States, after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the US is suspending the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

“Yet another withdrawal from an accord by the Trump administration; this time the #INFTreaty. It's not just the #JCPOA or Iran: Seems this clique is allergic to anything w/ US signature on it,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

He added that the message sent by the US withdrawal is, “Any deal with US govt is not worth the ink; even treaties ratified by Congress.”

Zarif has repeatedly taken to Twitter to mock the US, ever since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Foreign Minister suggested on Twitter that the United States and Israel should leave Earth, in a mocking post that came as the two countries’ withdrawal from UNESCO, the UN’s cultural agency, went into effect.

And, more recently, Zarif mocked US national security adviser John Bolton using a play on the “10-year challenge”, following a report that Bolton asked the Pentagon to provide the White House with military options to strike Iran.

“Same bull. Same bully. Same delusion,” he wrote.