Watch: The Super Bowl explained by Israelis

Jewish Agency's Israeli emissaries discuss what they've learned (and it's not much) about America's favorite sport.

As the Super Bowl approaches this Sunday night, the Jewish Agency has put together a comical video titled "The Super Bowl: Explained by Israelis".

The video features returning Israeli emissaries (Shlichim), who have come back to Israel after their service, to discuss what they've learned (and it's not much) about America's favorite sport.

Hundreds of Jewish Agency Shlichim return home to Israel each year infused with motivation and a strong desire to influence society, after undergoing transformative professional and personal experiences in the Diaspora while they served in Jewish communities, institutions, youth movements, and college campuses helping to connect every Jewish person to one another and to Israel.

