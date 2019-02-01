Why I lost faith in the Prime Minister of Israel

Walter Bingham explains why he can't support Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

Walter Bingham,

Netanyahu
Netanyahu
Flash 90

Why: I can no longer support Binyamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

And: One Kosher step too far!

Also: How horse-riding is therapeutic for the mentally and physically disabled.

Tags:Radio, Benyamin Netanyahu

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top