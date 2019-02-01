Hate without limits

Antisemitism is a two thousand year hatred that take many faces

Jay Shapiro,

The ability of anti-Semites to find new reasons to hate Jews is a difficult to understand but real phenomenon.

Jay Shapiro thinks the world must come out with a clear and clear call: Anti-Semitism must be outlawed everywhere.

