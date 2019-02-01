Gantz-Lapid merger would tie Likud in the polls

New survey finds that a union between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid would tie the Likud with 32 seats each. Labor's implosion continues.

A new Maariv poll found that a merger between Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would tie the Likud as Israel's largest party.

Without such a merger occurring, the survey found that the Likud would get 31 seats while Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael would get 20, far ahead of the 12 Yesh Atid would receive.

Meanwhile, the haredi UTJ pulled down 7 seats, while Naftali Bennett's New Right continues its slide and comes in at only 6 Knesset seats, as does Labor and Ahmed Tibi's Ta'al.

Tied at 5 seats is the far-left Meretz, Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu, and Yisrael Beytenu. Barely crossing the electoral threshold with only 4 seats is the Jewish Home, Shas, and Orly Levy-Abeksis' Gesher faction.

Eli Yishai's Yahad, Moshe Feiglin's Zehut libertarian party, and Tzipi Livni's Hatnuah all fail to cross the 3.5% electoral threshold. The results contradict a Yisrael Hayom-i24 News survey also released on Friday which found that Zehut would make it into the Knesset while the Jewish Home would not.