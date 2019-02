Military Police are investigating after thieves steal an M-16 rifle from a base in southern Israel.

An M-16 rifle was reported missing from a base in southern Israel this past Tuesday.

Walla reports that IDF Military Police have opened an investigation and have already arrested a suspect in the theft. His detention was extended until Sunday.

"The IDF views these types of incidents as serious and acts to eradicate the phenomenon. As a result, in 2018 there was a decrease in the number of weapons stolen compared to the previous year," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.