Netanyahu: AG caved to pressure

PM slams attorney general after reports Mandelblit has decided to indict him before the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the reports that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is prepared to indict him.

"The attorney general seems to have succumbed to pressure from the left and the media to file an indictment at any cost," Netanyahu said. "Only this morning our attorney placed a demand for the completion of investigations of more than 60 significant witnesses who were not investigated in any of the cases. Already this evening, the State Prosecutor's Office was quick to leak that there is no intention of examining these vital witnesses."

Mandelblit and his staff have completed their deliberations on police recommendations to charge Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in connection to three different investigations, Hadashot 13 reported Thursday evening.

According to the report, Mandeblit has decided to announce preliminary indictments against Netanyahu in the next few weeks for charges of fraud, breach of public trust, and bribery in connection with the Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000 investigations.

Before any final decision is made, however, Mandeblit is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with state prosecutors over the next two to three weeks.

Mandeblit is expected to notify Netanyahu’s attorneys in the next few days that he will not accept the Prime Minister’s request to push off a decision on the indictments until after the April 9th elections.