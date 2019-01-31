Driver killed by flying metal bar

A 52-year-old resident of Migdal Ha'Emek was killed Thursday morning when a metal bar apparently fell from a passing vehicle in the Jezreel Valley.

The man was struck while driving, causing him to lose control of his car and hit another vehicle. No one was hurt in the other vehicle.

The victim was laid to rest in the Migdal Ha'Emek cemetery on Thursday evening.

Police are investigating the incident, which one officer called a "cruel accident."

Northern District Police Chief Shlomi Nagar said that the 80-cm-long iron bar that penetrated the car was used for construction. "We are still investigating whether it was really dropped from another vehicle, and it is still not known what kind of vehicle it was. It is a relatively short rod and could have come from a truck or a commercial vehicle. We are giving this investigation the most power and strength and are checking every camera along the way in the hope that we will see a vehicle from which the rod might fly."

"There is also a possibility that the bar was on the road and another vehicle that passed in the place blew it, and this direction is also being checked," he said. He called on the drivers and passengers who might have seen the accident to come forward. "This is an opportunity to appeal to the public traveling in the area. If someone has recorded any event through his vehicle's cameras, or has seen anything that can assist in the investigation, we very much ask him to send us the material."

Magen David Adom Rafi Stern said: "When we arrived, we saw the driver of the car sitting unconscious in the driver's seat, suffering from a head injury, we rescued him from the vehicle while performing CPR. The driver was quickly brought to an intensive care unit at Rambam Hospital, while continuing to receive life-saving medical care. His condition was critical."

The man died despite the doctors' best efforts to save him.