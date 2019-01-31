Likud activist who faced off with Netanyahu joins Kulanu

Orna Peretz, who Netanyahu mocked as 'boring', shifts her support from Likud to Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu.

Orna Peretz, a social activist whose televised face-off with Prime Minister Netanyahu made headlines, announced that she is shifting her support to Kulanu.

"Until yesterday, my political home was in the Likud, "Peretz said at a Kulanu rally in Tiberias," but I have the right to choose who I want."

"I decided to support Kulanu and [Finance] Minister Kahlon," Peretz added. "We need as many people as possible to support us all because he really cares about us."

Kahlon thanked Peretz, telling her that "we care about you, and you are joining today the most social party in Israel."

Peretz had faced off with the prime minister last October in Kiryat Shmona, during which Netanyahu told Peretz she was "boring" after she interrupted his press conference at a new hospital.

After Peretz screamed that it was a "sad day" in protest against the closure of an emergency room in the north, Netanyahu told her: "Look, you’re simply uninteresting. You’re boring us. We want to discuss things that interest us. Come back when you have something interesting to say.”