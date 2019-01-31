Report: AG prepared to indict Netanyahu

Attorney General Mandelblit reportedly completed deliberations on charges against PM, will file preliminary indictment in next few weeks.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and his staff have completed their deliberations on police recommendations to charge Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in connection to three different investigations, Hadashot 13 reported Friday evening.

According to the report, Mandeblit has decided to announce preliminary indictments against Netanyahu in the next few weeks for charges of fraud, breach of public trust, and bribery in connection with the Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000 investigations.

Police have recommended charges be filed in all three cases, while the Prime Minister has denied the allegations.

Before any final decision is made, however, Mandeblit is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with state prosecutors over the next two to three weeks.

Mandeblit is expected to notify Netanyahu’s attorneys in the next few days that he will not accept the Prime Minister’s request to push off a decision on the indictments until after the April 9th elections.

Investigators say they have enough evidence to try Netanyahu for fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, which revolves around allegations Netanyahu and his family accepted cash and expensive gifts from a businessman in exchange for favors.

In addition, the Prime Minister could face bribery charges in both Case 2000, which involves allegations claims Netanyahu advanced a newspaper’s interests in exchange for favorable coverage, and in Case 4000, which is centered around claims Netanyahu pushed regulatory changes to benefit the Bezeq telecommunications company in exchange for favorable coverage from a news outlet owned by the leading shareholder of Bezeq.