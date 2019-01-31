Will Lapid and Gantz run together?

Yesh Atid lawmaker doesn't rule out the possibility that Gantz and Lapid will run together with the former Chief of Staff at the helm.

Yesh Atid lawmaker Yael German suggested in an interview that party leader Yair Lapid would theoretically be prepared to vacate his spot at the helm of any union with Benny Gantz.

German's revelation comes amid polls showing that a union between Benny Gantz's Hosen L'Yisrael party and Yesh Atid could enable them to win the elections outright with 35 seats, more than the 30 the Likud has been averaging.

"I'm not ruling out anything," German told Hadashot. "I'm leaving it in the hands of Yair Lapid as the one who handles our negotiations and I trust him."

However, German dismissed polls that show Hosen L'Yisrael reaching upwards of 20 Knesset seats, saying that "surveys have taken the day after [Benny Gantz's] speech don't tell you anything".

"You have to let there be time for people to digest things and let things fall, and only then examine reality."

Gantz has surged in the polls ever since his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, with polls the following day bumping his party to as much as 23 seats. One poll found that a potential union between Gantz and Lapid would catapult them past the Likud with 35 seats, allowing them to form the next government.

However, negotiations between the two have reportedly stagnated as Gantz and Lapid are both loath to vacate the top spot. As surveys show that Gantz's rise is coming at the expense of Yesh Atid, Yisrael Hayom reported on Thursday that Yesh Atid is readying a plan to "destroy" Gantz if he does not agree on a joint run headed by Lapid.

"There are still a few more weeks for the closure of party lists. We believe that Gantz will do the right thing,” Yesh Atid officials told the newspaper. “If in the end Gantz does not join us, we will destroy him politically.”