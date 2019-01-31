Frankfurt Mayor: Amnesty promoting ethnic cleansing

Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker slammed Amnesty International's recent campaign against the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria as anti-Semitic,

"Amnesty International is promoting ethnic cleansing," Becker wrote on his Facebook account Wednesday.

He accused Amnesty of "copying the methods and instruments of the antisemitic BDS movement, that proclaims the same aim with an even more militant approach."



Becker called Amnesty's demand that Israel "move its civilians from occupied territory into Israel proper" "shocking."

"Proposing, that Israel must "move its civilians from occupied territory into Israel proper" is nothing more and nothing less than promoting ethnic cleansing. To my mind, this is a shocking scandal, that AI demands to push Jews out of all settlement areas and East Jerusalem and other parts of Israel," he said.



"AI has crossed a red line and is spreading anti-Semitism," he concluded.

On Tuesday, the NGO Monitor watchdog group revealed that Amnesty International is set to release a report calling for a boycott of Jewish sites and communities outside of the pre-1967 Green Line in not only Judea and Samaria, but also eastern Jerusalem.

Amnesty International’s report makes no reference to the Jewish connections to sites including the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, the Western Wall, or the Temple Mount – describing them as “occupied” territory.

The report claims that tourism at these sites helps support “the occupation” and is an attempt to erase the Palestinian Arabs' historical ties to the area.