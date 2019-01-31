Feiglin: The Right has surrendered more land than the Left

Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin is certain that his party will be the biggest surprise of the upcoming elections in April.

"The public wants to kick out the old governments and return to the basic structures, which is what brought Trump to power, and this is going to happen in Israel, too," Feiglin said Thursday, adding that the Zehut party best represented that sentiment.

Feiglin dismissed former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Ganz and his new 'Israeli Resilience' party. "Politics has become only the politics of personality, without ideas. Can you explain to me what 'Israeli Resilience' means? Gantz was a general, so I would vote for him. That poor man, so I'll vote for him. Lapid has a hairdo, so I'll vote for him. This is a reality in which there is no content. I mean, the Likud has no platform at all, and Lapid has an Ikea catalogue, a whole book of empty slogans."

Feiglin said that he does not identify with the left or the right. "Who gave more territory than the right? Today, there is no connection between the right, the left and the Greater Land of Israel."