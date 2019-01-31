

Indictment: Soldiers attacked detained Arabs 5 soldiers from haredi battalion charged with beating Palestinian Arab detainees who were handcuffed and blindfolded, causing severe injury. Ido Ben Porat,

IDF Spokesperson Arrest in Judea and Samaria (illustrative) The Military Advocate General filed an indictment Thursday against five IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda haredi battalion accused of beating two Palestinian Arabs they held as detainees.



According to the indictment, the soldiers, who are accused of aggravated abuse and serious injury in aggravated circumstances, beat the Arabs with slaps, punching and blunt objects while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, causing severe injuries.



The military prosecution asked to extend the detention of the soldiers until the end of the proceedings in their case.



It should be noted that two of the fighters are also charged with the offense of disrupting legal proceedings, after they allegedly coordinated the version they would relate regarding the incident.



The commander of the fighters, an officer with the rank of lieutenant, is in open detention. A decision on his case will be made separately.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top