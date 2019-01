Is there an underlying theme of building our inner Mishkan as well?

One just needs to look at this week’s double Torah portion to see that the unity in giving for the construction of the Mishkan, or Tabernacle as it is widely known, is what elevated the Jewish people to a level of holiness far beyond any individual talent could.

We have the same opportunity, by working on our hearts as our inner Mishkan, to bring unity and elevate our kedusha (holiness) on this day.