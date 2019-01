Singer Eitan Katz is releasing “Nigun Chazak”, the first single from his new album.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. I truly believe the Jewish world is yearning for music that uplifts the soul and inspires growth. I am hoping, with Hashem’s help, that this Nigun accomplishes just that. So please listen, learn it, sing it and share this Nigun,” he said.