At least 1 dead, 6 wounded in Corsica shooting

Man reportedly opens fire on civilians before locking himself in building. Situation ongoing.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

French police officer (stock)
French police officer (stock)
iStock

One person has been shot dead and another 6 have been left wounded after a man opened fire on civilians in Bastia on the French island of Corsica, according to local reports.

The shooter, said to be a 70-year-old man, reportedly locked himself inside a building after carrying out the attack.

One of the 6 who was wounded is reportedly a police officer shot in the neck.

Initial reports say the attacker is a local hunter who has previously been convicted in court. Investigators have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Footage from the scene showed police outside a building where the shooter is holed up.

The situation is reportedly ongoing.

Tags:corsica, shooting attack.

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top