At least 1 dead, 6 wounded in Corsica shooting

Man reportedly opens fire on civilians before locking himself in building. Situation ongoing.

One person has been shot dead and another 6 have been left wounded after a man opened fire on civilians in Bastia on the French island of Corsica, according to local reports.

The shooter, said to be a 70-year-old man, reportedly locked himself inside a building after carrying out the attack.

One of the 6 who was wounded is reportedly a police officer shot in the neck.

Initial reports say the attacker is a local hunter who has previously been convicted in court. Investigators have ruled out terrorism as a motive.

Footage from the scene showed police outside a building where the shooter is holed up.

The situation is reportedly ongoing.