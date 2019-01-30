Report: Nikki Haley asks $200,000, private jet for speaking gigs

Reported fee would propel Haley into league of expensive speakers including ex-presidents and figures like Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is asking $200,000 and the use of a private jet for domestic speaking engagements, according to seven people with knowledge of the arrangement quoted by CBS.

These people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said that engagements outside the United States could cost considerably more.

Haley's spokesperson did not respond to an email, text and call seeking comment, CBS reported.

Haley's reported fee would propel her into the league of speakers consisting of former US presidents and figures like former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Clinton brought in nearly $22 million from 2013-2015, receiving $225,000 per speaking engagement, according to an AP investigation quoted by CBS.